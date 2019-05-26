Hollywood star O'Shea Jackson Jr has revealed he dreams of making his own anime.
O'Shea Jackson Jr dreams of making his own anime.
The 28-year-old actor - who is the oldest son of rapper Ice Cube and even played his father in the 2015 movie 'Straight Outta Compton' - has revealed his ambition is to create his own computer-animated hit.
Speaking to Screen Rant about his long-term plans, O'Shea explained: ''I wanna make my own anime. I really want to do that. I feel that there's a lot of people in the culture that are fans of anime, but I think we really don't have that many anime's directed towards us.
''We have 'Boondocks', 'Black Dynamite', 'Afro Samurai' ... and that's really it. I really want to do something cool with that.
''And I wanna be the guy that gets video game movies right. I feel like video game movies are used as a cash grab, and they have loyal fans; a loyal fanbase that's untouched, and I wanna knock that out.''
Meanwhile, Ice Cube - whose real name is O'Shea Jackson Sr - previously revealed he is living his dream life as an actor.
The Hollywood star - who first found fame as a rapper - admitted he's glad he jumped across to films, saying there's more ''longevity'' in the movie business.
He said: ''I'm going with acting, because of longevity. As an athlete, you got 10, maybe 12 years, then you're looking for something to do. So I will go with acting as a long shelf life.''
Diamond Dogs was released on this day (May 24) in 1974.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...