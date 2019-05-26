O'Shea Jackson Jr dreams of making his own anime.

The 28-year-old actor - who is the oldest son of rapper Ice Cube and even played his father in the 2015 movie 'Straight Outta Compton' - has revealed his ambition is to create his own computer-animated hit.

Speaking to Screen Rant about his long-term plans, O'Shea explained: ''I wanna make my own anime. I really want to do that. I feel that there's a lot of people in the culture that are fans of anime, but I think we really don't have that many anime's directed towards us.

''We have 'Boondocks', 'Black Dynamite', 'Afro Samurai' ... and that's really it. I really want to do something cool with that.

''And I wanna be the guy that gets video game movies right. I feel like video game movies are used as a cash grab, and they have loyal fans; a loyal fanbase that's untouched, and I wanna knock that out.''

Meanwhile, Ice Cube - whose real name is O'Shea Jackson Sr - previously revealed he is living his dream life as an actor.

The Hollywood star - who first found fame as a rapper - admitted he's glad he jumped across to films, saying there's more ''longevity'' in the movie business.

He said: ''I'm going with acting, because of longevity. As an athlete, you got 10, maybe 12 years, then you're looking for something to do. So I will go with acting as a long shelf life.''