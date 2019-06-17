O.J. Simpson says Robert Kardashian was ''like a brother'' to him.

The former NFL athlete has opened up about his friendship with the late lawyer - who defended him in court during his famous 1994 murder trial - and he has scoffed at long-time rumours that he had an affair with Robert's ex-wife Kris Jenner.

Speaking on his newly opened Twitter account, O.J. said: ''Bob Kardashian, he was like a brother to me. He was a great guy. He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together, when they were together.

''Unfortunately that ended ... But never, and I want to stress never, in any way shape or form, have I ever had any interest in Kris romantically or sexually.

''And I never got any indication that she ever had any interest in me. So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad. Tasteless.''

The 71-year-old star was acquitted in his 1995 criminal trial of all charges relating to the 1994 murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman and Robert - who died in September 2003 at the age of 59 - was part of the group of defence lawyers, known as the 'Dream Team', who worked tirelessly to prove O.J's innocence.

The 'Naked Gun' star recently decided to join Twitter as he has a ''little gettin' even to do'' with the world and especially people who impersonate him online.

In a video clip posted to his page, O.J. said: ''Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly. Now coming soon to Twitter, you'll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything.

''Now, there's a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there, so this one, @therealoj32, is the only official one. So this should be a lot of fun. I got a little gettin' even to do. So God bless, take care.''