'The Voice UK' stars NXTGEN are hoping to collaborate with Machine Gun Kelly.

The Manchester boyband - comprised of Cian Gleeson, Joel Healey and Sonny Hardman - have continued to work with their coach Will.i.am after reaching the knockout rounds of the ITV talent show this year, and have revealed they are hoping to meet up with the US rapper again and potentially discuss getting him on a track after they were introduced to him on the set of their music video in Los Angeles.

In an interview with music blog Lizzie's Lowdown, they said: ''We are used to seeing people like Machine Gun Kelly on our TV back home.

''And then we turned around and saw him on our music video set?!

''He told us that the last time he came to our hometown of Manchester he was hit by a bus.

''It's the same bus that Sonny uses to get to and from his house.

''We'd talked about getting together again in the future to hang out - so you never know what could happen.''

The trio also got to meet Snoop Dogg and admitted it would be a ''dream'' to get him on a song, too.

Asked what advice the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker gave them, they spilled: ''He's so cool!

''Very funny and he was joking around with us all on set.

''He's like a very, very tall kid!

''That's what his advice was to us, always stay youthful and fun as the music business can be stressful.

''We'd love to have him on a track one day.

''It'd be a dream come true for all of us but especially Sonny as he is a huge Snoop fan.''

