Notting Hill Arts Club (NHAC) is launching its own record label.

The historic London independent music venue - which has hosted the like of Ed Sheeran, Mark Ronson and Lily Allen early in their careers - is looking to provide a platform for the next generation of musicians in a defiant stance against the closure of clubs across the UK.

Ewan Grant - Chief Operating Officer at the Notting Hill Academy Of Music, Relentless Records and the Notting Hill Arts Club - will front the new project.

He said: ''Starting the label seemed like a natural progression for the business.

''Over the years we have had some really special acts come through our doors at the early stages of their careers, and as we are all heavily invested in quality music across the businesses, it seemed the right time to set up the label and put out music that we can add value to and that we have a passion and love for.''

He will be joined at the top by Shabs Jobanputra - MD of Relentless Records and founder of the Academy - and he's looking forward to seeing ways to combat change in the industry.

Shabs added: ''The closure of so many key venues over the years has seen a need to adapt and diversify the core business model.

''With the label, the venue and the academy, we see this as a massive win-win for artists, employees and students.''

The label will launch with a special event at the Arts Club on November 13 with the first trio of artists signed to the label - Grimm Twins, Jesse Wong and Birthday Card - all confirmed for the show.

Macclesfield band Grimm Twins will also be the first release for the NHACR with their record coming on November 15.