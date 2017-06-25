North West wants to name her new puppy Baby Jesus.

Kim Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney Kardashian recently each gifted their four-year-old daughters new pets and while Penelope has named her pooch Honey, North is still mulling over a suitable moniker for her mutt.

Kim wrote on Twitter: ''So still no name for North's puppy. This is what she came up with so far... Peachy Pop (peaches for short), Baby Jesus, Cutie Pie, & Goldie.

''Please help us pick the final name!''

Kim, 36, recently shared a picture of the tiny white pups, which appear to be of the Pomeranian teacup breed, on Instagram and wrote: ''Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours? (sic)''

Kim - who also has 18-month-old son Saint with her 'Famous' rapper husband Kanye West - also took a video with North's puppy kissing her neck, and asked: ''You guys how cute is North's little puppy? What shall we name you?''

Between them the Kardashian/Jenner family own a number of pets.

Kourtney, 38 - who also has sons Mason, seven, and Reign, two, with former partner Scott Disick - has a bunny called Snowflake and Khloe Kardashian, 32, has looked after the family's Labrador retriever Gabbana.

Their half-sister Kylie Jenner, 19, owns a number of dogs ,and has even set up an Instagram profile for her Italian Greyhounds Norman and Bambi.

However, despite having had so many animals over the years, Kim previously admitted she isn't really a lover of pets.

She previously wrote on social media: ''My fam has had SO many pets over the years, from dogs to rabbits and even a peacock named Peter Pan, LOL. The funniest thing is, I'm not the biggest animal person; sure, I love cute fluffy kittens but I don't die to constantly have a pet.''