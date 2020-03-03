North West proved to be a big hit at her dad Kanye West's Yeezy show on Monday (02.03.20) when she performed a rap on the catwalk.
North West proved to be a big hit at her dad Kanye West's Yeezy show on Monday (02.03.20) when she performed a rap on the catwalk.
The six year old showed off her rhyming skills during the presentation of Kanye's latest collection held at the Espace Oscar Niemeyer venue as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Kanye, 42, joined North on stage halfway through her rap solo and looked on proudly as she confidently performed to the star-studded audience dressed in a custom-made Yeezy bright fuchsia padded gilet.
Her rap included the lines: ''I will never do bad things / Walk to the street / What are those / I have new shoes, they're really cute.''
It was an interpretation of five-year-old rapper ZaZa's track 'What I Do'.
Her mother Kim Kardashian West was sat in the front row and watched on proudly as her daughter wowed the crowd.
Kim, 39, was say next to her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her seven-year-old daughter Penelope and she took to her Instagram Stories to share her pride over North's musical talents to her 161 million followers.
She said: ''I'm so proud of my Northie!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dad's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to @zazathecreator, North hopes you like the remix!!!''
Kanye's new Yeezy collection included a line-up of monochromatic designs as well as a preview of the highly anticipated Adidas Yeezy 451 sneakers, which will be available to buy later this year.
These are the albums we've been loving this month.
These rock records give us hope for the rest of 2020.
Some notable names are missing from this year's line-up.
'Father of All...' isn't an awful album but it certainly isn't that good either.
Joel Stewart has already released four singles.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...