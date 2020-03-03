North West proved to be a big hit at her dad Kanye West's Yeezy show on Monday (02.03.20) when she performed a rap on the catwalk.

The six year old showed off her rhyming skills during the presentation of Kanye's latest collection held at the Espace Oscar Niemeyer venue as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye, 42, joined North on stage halfway through her rap solo and looked on proudly as she confidently performed to the star-studded audience dressed in a custom-made Yeezy bright fuchsia padded gilet.

Her rap included the lines: ''I will never do bad things / Walk to the street / What are those / I have new shoes, they're really cute.''

It was an interpretation of five-year-old rapper ZaZa's track 'What I Do'.

Her mother Kim Kardashian West was sat in the front row and watched on proudly as her daughter wowed the crowd.

Kim, 39, was say next to her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her seven-year-old daughter Penelope and she took to her Instagram Stories to share her pride over North's musical talents to her 161 million followers.

She said: ''I'm so proud of my Northie!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dad's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to @zazathecreator, North hopes you like the remix!!!''

Kanye's new Yeezy collection included a line-up of monochromatic designs as well as a preview of the highly anticipated Adidas Yeezy 451 sneakers, which will be available to buy later this year.