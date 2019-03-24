North West will be shooting a dance routine with her young hero.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's eldest daghter will be appearing in an upcoming video with 15-year-old 'Dance Moms' star JoJo Siwa after North's famous mum got in touch to set up the exciting project.

JoJo told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It actually -- Kim reached out to me and I just responded to it. So, me and Kim, we made some things happen together. We're actually filming on Wednesday. Super excited about it.''

It will be a dream come true for North, five, and Kim has made no secret of how much her daughter loves the YouTube star.

In February, she tweeted that her daughter is ''obsessed'' with JoJo, and revealed how excited she was earlier in this month when the pair spoke to each other on FaceTime.

Kim wrote: ''North just FaceTimed @itsjojosiwa and her life is made!!!!!! That was the cutest thing ever seeing North soooo excited! Especially when she saw her dog bowbow. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye - who also have three-year-old Saint and 14-month-old Chicago together - are said to be ''really excited'' for the birth of their fourth child.

The couple are said to be hard at work getting their home ready for their new arrival, which will be their second to be born via surrogate mother after Chicago.

A source previously said: ''Kim and Kanye are really excited about the new baby! It's a bright spot right now given everything else that's going on in the family. At this point they've been working on the baby's nursery at their home and putting all that stuff together.''