Normani has thanked her Fifth Harmony bandmates for giving her the ''space'' to become a solo artist.

The 21-year-old singer stars in the chart-topping girl group alongside Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and previously Camila Cabello, but since the group recently announced their hiatus, Normani has been pursuing her own solo projects.

She shared: ''I'm so incredibly grateful to be able to be in a place where I can explore myself as an artist and what I'm capable of.

''Never in a million years did I think I would be in this position in 2018. Everyone has been so supportive and patient, thank you so much to my fans for giving me the opportunity.''

Normani paid special thanks to her bandmates, insisting that Fifth Harmony will always be ''home'' for her.

She said: ''I'm so thankful to my girls that we created this space among ourselves to explore and branch out creatively. Fifth Harmony has always been and will always be home.''

Meanwhile, Normani recently admitted to being nervous about going solo.

The singer claimed she was ''scared'' at the thought of going it alone, following the group's decision to take a break.

She explained: ''[It was] very scary. And heartbreaking for me personally. The first day that we even put out the announcement for the hiatus, it was the toughest day ...

''So many people saying, 'Oh my god, what happened? What's wrong?' Just having that attention on something that you already know is real and the fact that now everybody else knows it's real, it's like, 'Wow, this is really happening.'''