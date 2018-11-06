Normani is set to support Ariana Grande on her 'Sweetener World Tour'.

The former Fifth Harmony star is ''feeling special'' after it was announced she will be joining the 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer on the first leg of her huge jaunt around the world, which kicks off in March, 2019.

She tweeted: ''excited would be an absolute understatement. I'm feeling special right now because I get to spend three months on tour with @arianagrande the sweetest of angels. THANK YOU! See y'all soon. (sic)''

The 'God is a Woman' hitmaker will also be supported by hip-hop duo Social House - comprised of Michael 'Mikey' Foster and Charles 'Scootie' Anderson - who co-produced Ariana's latest single, 'thank u, next', written about her exes including rapper Big Sean, late boyfriend Mac Miller and ex-fiance Pete Davidson.

Announcing her special guests, Ariana wrote: ''excited to announce that #sweetenerworldtour w special guests, the beautiful and talented @normani & my dear friends (and ty next producers) @socialhousetc ... tix are on sale now ..... http://arianagrande.com/events (sic)''

The 25-year-old singer will embark on a four-month tour of the United States and Canada in Spring next year as part of the planned world tour of her latest album 'Sweetener'.

The tour begins on March 18, with a show at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, before she heads off across the country to major cities including Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, Denver, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Miami and Atlanta.

The first leg of the tour wraps up with two dates back in New York, comprised of a stop at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 14 and a final show at Madison Square Garden on June 18.

News of the tour came after the singer recently claimed her ''heart needs'' to get on stage in order to heal, following a tough year which has seen her split with 'SNL' star Pete, and suffer the loss of her former partner Mac Miller, who died in September.

When one fan asked on Twitter: ''any news about sweetener tour? if not pls don't stress about it ! we can wait / we want you to be actually ready to go on tour (sic)''

Ariana responded: ''i'm ready [heart emoji] my heart needs it actually. finalizing a few more things but i'm tryna get em dates to u asap (sic)''