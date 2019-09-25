Normani's album is ''a little more than halfway'' done.

The former Fifth Harmony star has teased fans that they will be getting her debut solo studio effort very ''soon'' and shared how her recent hit single 'Motivation' - which was co-written by Ariana Grande - is just ''one layer'' of the ''dynamic'' record.

Speaking on 'The Zach Sang Show', she spilled: ''['Motivation'] is one layer.

''I want to make sure this album is very dynamic.

''There are so many dimensions to me, not only as an artist but as a person -- there are things that I want to talk about and emotions that I want to convey. ['Motivation' is] one portion of it for sure but there's a whole more to be able to discover.''

The 23-year-old singer admitted that she wasn't able to ''tap into who Normani was 110%'' until she released the song.

She explained: '''Motivation' was such an incredible opportunity for me to showcase what I knew I was capable of for such a long time. ''Being in an entity and being who you are within that, I couldn't tap into who Normani was 110%.''

The 'Dancing with a Stranger' hitmaker also revealed she enjoyed some ''girlie'' time with Ariana in between their shows when she supported the '7 Rings' singer on the US leg of her 'Sweetener World Tour'.

She said: ''She's genuinely one of the best people on the planet.

''We spent time together in and out of the venue.

''Ari had a sleepover, we did casual girlie stuff, we did face masks, hooked the PlayStation up.''

Meanwhile, Normani recently admitted she feels ''vulnerable'' as a solo artist.

Speaking about her music video for 'Motivation', she shared: ''Putting something out is a vulnerable moment, because you give everybody the opportunity to pick apart something you've worked incredibly hard on.

''Ultimately, I guess it paid off, and I'm happy that everybody loves it. I'm such a perfectionist.

''Even seeing the final version - I wouldn't say I'm 100 percent happy with it, but I know for sure that it's just going to motivate me to get it 100 percent right next time.''