Normani says her debut solo album will ''finally allow people'' to get to know ''the real'' her.

The former Fifth Harmony member is set to launch her first record in early 2020, and she has shared how she wants to make sure her solo output is her ''truth''.

She said: ''I am definitely going to be prioritising real-life experiences and making sure it's my truth - me as a woman, right now.

''[It] will finally [allow] people to get to know the real me, the real Normani.''

The 23-year-old star also revealed she has been ''bottling up'' her solo greatness and she knew she had it ''within her'' long before she unleashed her debut solo single 'Motivation' in August.

She added to V magazine: ''To the rest of the world it's like, Oh my gosh, where has she been? What is this?

''For me, this is what I knew I've had within myself for such a long time.

''I have just been bottling it up, and I'm so eager to share it with the rest of the world.

''God, like, saved me until he knew that the moment was right - which is now!''

Normani previously admitted to feeling ''vulnerable'' as a solo artist, especially with the release of her music video for 'Motivation', which paid homage to a lot of her own pop inspirations.

She shared: ''Putting something out is a vulnerable moment, because you give everybody the opportunity to pick apart something you've worked incredibly hard on.

''Ultimately, I guess it paid off, and I'm happy that everybody loves it. I'm such a perfectionist.

''Even seeing the final version - I wouldn't say I'm 100 percent happy with it, but I know for sure that it's just going to motivate me to get it 100 percent right next time.''