Normani plays her own song 'Waves' ''over and over again'' and never gets bored of it.
The former Fifth Harmony singer collaborated with 6LACK on the track and while she often gets ''annoyed'' hearing her own voice, she hasn't got tired of the single yet.
She said: ''I really do try my best in terms of being in the studio to be as honest as I can be as an artist.
''That's my only job at the end of the day, and I feel like that's what I did with this record because it doesn't get old. I play it over and over again, which sometimes I get annoyed with - hearing my own voice that many times. But this record, it doesn't get old.''
The 22-year-old singer revealed the track was one of the first she recorded for her solo album and she loves the ''different phases'' records go through before they are complete.
She told Billboard magazine: ''It was one of the first records that I recorded. My favourite part as an artist is just seeing how many different phases a record can go through before actually being done.''
When 'Waves' was complete, Normani played it for her parents before anyone else because her dad is her ''biggest fan'' and ''cheerleader''.
Meanwhile, Normani recently admitted she feels a ''responsibility'' as a black woman to do well in her solo career.
She said: ''There's so much that I have to get off my chest. And there's a responsibility I have as a black woman - one of the very few to have the power to kill it. Even in the mainstream, there's not many of us.''
