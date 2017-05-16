Normani Kordei has credited her family for her career success.

The Fifth Harmony star - who is currently appearing on 'Dancing with the Stars' - has admitted to being inspired by her family's fortitude during their difficult times, such as in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and her mother's breast cancer diagnosis.

Recalling her memories of the hurricane that devastated her home city of New Orleans, Normani shared: ''The whole city was evacuated. Everybody was leaving. I mean, there were bodies floating around. It was like my childhood, everything that I knew, all my memories, gone.''

But the 20-year-old beauty thinks her family's resolve has helped her to become an international star.

Normani explained: ''I've definitely had to overcome a lot and my family's literally been there for me through absolutely anything.

''If it wasn't for my family, I would never in a million years have built the courage to audition for 'X Factor', and I don't know if I'd be who I am today.''

Normani's home was badly damaged by Hurricane Katrina and the family subsequently decided to move to Houston, Texas.

But before she was discovered on 'The X Factor' in 2012, Normani also had to deal with the stress of her mother Andrea's cancer diagnosis when she was just five.

In a video prior to her most-recent appearance on 'Dancing with the Stars', the Fifth Harmony singer said: ''It was really hard to see her go through that. And she stayed strong, I know, for me and for my family.

''I get all of my strength from my family, my friends. I want to dedicate this performance to all my loved ones. This is for you.''