Normani Kordei was ''heartbroken'' to announce Fifth Harmony were going on hiatus.

The 'Work From Home' hitmaker admits it was ''very scary'' for her and her bandmates when they announced they would be taking a break from the band and says it only really became real once it was out there in the open.

She said: ''[It was] very scary. And heartbreaking for me personally. The first day that we even put out the announcement for the hiatus, it was the toughest day ...

''So many people saying, 'Oh my god, what happened? What's wrong?' Just having that attention on something that you already know is real and the fact that now everybody else knows it's real, it's like, 'Wow, this is really happening.'''

And the 21-year-old singer knows it will be an ''adjustment'' going solo but she is very ''excited'' to let people know who the real Normani is.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''It's definitely going to be an adjustment. It's all I've known for the last six years, but I'm excited ... It's a discovery for myself, you know? There are so many people that are excited for me, trying to see, 'Oh, what is she gonna do next? 'What does Normani sound like?' I'm still trying to figure that out ... I'm in the studio and its really cool because I talk about things that I actually wanna talk about and things that I feel genuinely, and I can finally fully be myself. I feel like, within the group, I'm so, so grateful for the process but I can speak for all of us, you've only been able to see a fraction of who we are individually.''