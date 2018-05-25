Normani Kordei has a ''very clear vision'' on what she wants her solo record to sound like.

The 21-year-old singer recently began her indefinite hiatus from girl group Fifth Harmony, and is ready to pursue a career as a solo singer as she already knows exactly what kind of music she wants to put out into the world.

She said: ''Sometimes it can be scary and it's like, 'Will it work?' It's the risk I'm willing to take because I believe in it so much.

''I'm fearless. I have a very clear vision of what I want this body of work to sound like and it's just about execution. I don't care how long it takes, because that first impression is the last.''

Normani recently teamed up with a diverse set of producers to create a Spotify Secret Genius Songshop playlist, which aims to highlight the contribution these writers and production team members make to the music industry and artists' careers.

Speaking about the project, she said: ''It's been like being a kid in a candy store. It's so cool having everybody believe in this project so much and wanting to come out and be part of creating the magic on my behalf.''

The 'Work From Home' hitmaker created a playlist which featured music that inspires her, including tracks from Beyonce, Lauryn Hill, Aaliyah, Rihanna, and even some New Orleans jazz.

She said: ''I just want to take it back to the music I fell in love with, and what made me fall in love with music for the first time. I grew up with my grandmother driving me to school and my mother listening to '90s music.''

And speaking about New Orleans, where she grew up, she told Billboard: ''We have so much culture we have and we have so much to offer. I'm grateful being from there and I just want to incorporate that in the music. It's authentic to who I am.''