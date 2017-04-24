Normani Kordei says competing on 'Dancing With the Stars' whilst touring with Fifth Harmony ''took a toll'' on her body.

The 20-year-old singer has admitted that while appearing on the ABC dancing show - on which she is teamed with reigning professional champion, Val Chmerkovskiy - has always been her dream, she has no idea how she managed to do both at the same time.

She admitted: ''I do not know how I did it. People ask me and I have nothing in response. Like, I just don't know. I think eventually, just staying present and accepting the fact that I am going to these places I have never gotten an opportunity [to go to before], like going to Asia. You can't really complain about that. Plus, getting opportunities to see so many new faces and their stories while being on 'Dancing With the Stars' ,which is something that I also wanted to do.

''So, I can't really complain. But yes, it did take a toll on my body. But I drink a lot of water, and I took my vitamins and kept staying active. That helps, because once you kind of get lazy, it all goes downhill from there. ''

The 'All in My Head' hitmaker - who will be hoping to awarded a perfect score on tonight's show (24.04.17) with the Girl Groups and Boy Bands theme - was full of praise of Val, 31, who has helped her with more than just her dancing technique and always ''pushes'' her to her ''limit''

She told Billboard magazine: ''He's dope. I have to say he's a cool guy. Like inside and outside of rehearsal, he's helped me in so many ways. Like even at the first one, I overthink a lot - and, ultimately, when we watch our videos after every live show, we are super proud because we know how hard we worked. He pushes me to the limit.''