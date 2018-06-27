Normani Kordei still texts her Fifth Harmony band mates.

The 22-year-old singer and her pals Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane recently began their indefinite hiatus, and although they aren't currently making music together, the star admits they do still keep in touch on their group text chain.

When asked if they still use their text chain, Normani told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Yeah, it's funny because all of our birthdays are back to back, so we've been in communication there. I think it was [Dinah's] birthday recently, so I hit her up and told her happy birthday and we keep each other near, but right now, like, creatively we're in our own space. It's like having sisters, you know? You need a breath of fresh air, time to breathe, which is healthy.''

Her comments come after the 'Work From Home' hitmaker recently said she was ''heartbroken'' to announce Fifth Harmony were going on hiatus.

She said: ''[It was] very scary. And heartbreaking for me personally. The first day that we even put out the announcement for the hiatus, it was the toughest day ...

''So many people saying, 'Oh my god, what happened? What's wrong?' Just having that attention on something that you already know is real and the fact that now everybody else knows it's real, it's like, 'Wow, this is really happening.'''

The beauty also admitted it will be an ''adjustment'' going solo but she is very ''excited'' to let people know who the real Normani is.

She added: ''It's definitely going to be an adjustment. It's all I've known for the last six years, but I'm excited ... It's a discovery for myself, you know? There are so many people that are excited for me, trying to see, 'Oh, what is she gonna do next? 'What does Normani sound like?' I'm still trying to figure that out ... I'm in the studio and its really cool because I talk about things that I actually wanna talk about and things that I feel genuinely, and I can finally fully be myself. I feel like, within the group, I'm so, so grateful for the process but I can speak for all of us, you've only been able to see a fraction of who we are individually.''