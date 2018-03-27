Normani Kordei finds it ''kind of scary'' going solo.

The 21-year-old singer admits it is a bit nervewracking going at it alone now Fifth Harmony have decided to go on a hiatus.

She said: ''It's always kind of scary, especially because for the past six years, Fifth Harmony's all we've ever known.

''So, every time we put something out individually, it's like, 'Oh shoot! All eyes are on me!'''

However, the 'Work From Home' hitmaker is excited to release her new track 'Love Lies', which she stars on alongside Khalid, and spoke of the organic way the track came together.

She added: ''It's cool, because Khalid and I have been friends for a minute now. It's not necessarily an A&R [executive] or somebody saying, 'Hey, you! I'm sticking you in a room. Go make a dope record.' It's just two genuine friends making music for the sake of the art.

''I remember him telling me, he was like, 'Yo, I want this to be my favourite song. Let's not even go into it trying to create a hit. If it's gonna be, it's gonna be.' But it's genuinely my favourite song at the moment right now. And that's like, my proudest moment. When I can listen to a record over and over again.''

And Normani is excited to release more solo music in the future and show people who she is as a person.

Speaking on Beats 1 on Apple Music, she shared: ''Honestly, I feel like I've experienced a lot in the last six years, so I feel like just getting all of that out. Whatever comes to mind, whatever I'm going through at the moment. I just want this to be an album that completely represents who Normani is. And for some people, it may be the first time.''