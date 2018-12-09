Normani Kordei can't wait to go on tour with Ariana Grande next year.
Normani Kordei can't wait to go on tour with Ariana Grande.
The former 'Fifth Harmony' star will support the 'Thank U, Next' singer on her upcoming tour and Normani is excited about getting on the road with the artist.
She told Billboard: ''She's such an incredible woman ... I'm really grateful to spend the next three months with her. She's such a cool person. Her 'Thank U, Next' video is probably like the best video I've seen in all of 2018.''
Normani has recently been in the studio with Pharrell Williams and although they were working on her music, she admitted she just wanted to sit and watch the talented star at work.
She said: ''I had a session with Pharrell. It was really dope ... He's hype, especially when he's feeling a record. He's just a mastermind. I love seeing the greats at work. Even though it was my session, I was like, 'I just want to sit back and just watch you do what you do.'''
Normani's new single 'Waves' features 6LACK and she is excited for what 2019 has in store for her.
She said: ''It was actually one of the first records I recorded,'' Normani says of new song ''Waves.'' ''It just resonated with me. I had this idea of putting 6LACK on it 'cause he's such an incredible artist. He really did bring the record to life.
''I think that 2019 is gonna be a really big year in terms of R&B and where music is going. I hope that 'Waves' is a representation of what is to come and hopefully I can be part of it.''
