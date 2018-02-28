Normani Kordei has made history by having the highest debut solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by a girl group member.

The 21-year-old Fifth Harmony star's collaboration with Khalid, 'Love Lies', debuted at number 43 on the chart, meaning she has beaten Destiny's Child, as Beyonce's debut solo entry '03 Bonnie & Clyde' debuted at 56, whilst Kelly Rowland's 'Dilemma' started at 53.

Thanking her fans on Twitter, Normani wrote: ''Thank you for giving me the chance. Thank you for your unconditional love and commitment. I see you all and I greatly appreciate all that you're doing in support of my vision. I love you more than I can verbally say. I'm forever grateful. You have my heart Y'all the shiii (sic)''

The 'Work from Home' hitmakers are the first girl group to have three members with an entry in the Billboard Hot 100.

Former member Camila's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' with Shawn Mendes, debuted at number 97 and Lauren Jauregui's feature on Halsey's 'Strangers' hit 100.

It comes after rumours Fifth Harmony are reportedly planning to go their separate ways to focus on solo careers.

The foursome - completed by Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren - have been inspired by how well their former bandmate Camila has done on her own over the last year.

A source said previously: ''Things haven't been the same since Camila's departure and everyone has run out of patience with Fifth Harmony. Basically, the band feel their label is prioritising Camila and have become hard work behind the scenes. They've watched how much effort and money has gone into Camila's career and feel they've been used to catapult her into solo stardom. Her album received more ­backing than their last project and they know their days at Epic are numbered.

''Each member is making solo preparations but no one wants to be on the same label as Camila which is why Lauren has moved to another Sony subsidiary, Columbia.''

However, the news won't come as too much of a surprise to fans as Dinah recently said she was thinking about a solo career after doing a duet with Leona Lewis.

Fifth Harmony's future was first thrown into serious doubt in December 2016 when Camila left the group in abrupt fashion.