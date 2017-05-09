Normani Kordei believes anyone can be ''a hero''.

The Fifth Harmony singer is currently competing on American dance competition 'Dancing with the Stars', and after speaking on the show about how she was targeted by cyber bullies on social media when an interview was taken out of context, the star has said she is ''proud'' of her self for speaking out about an important issue.

She said about her speech on the show: ''I think for a long time I kind of steered away from myself and I didn't necessarily recognise who I was at one point just because I was very sad. It even affected those around me that genuinely do love me ... it was just a really devastating time for me. I think that through this piece, it spoke volumes. Not only for myself, but for so many people who feel the same way that are probably fearful to even speak up because of questioning, 'Will I be accepted?' Just scared, it's a very scary thing and subject.

''I'm really proud of myself for speaking up and sharing myself with the rest of the world and I appreciate them listening.

And her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy praised the 20-year-old 'That's My Girl' singer for owning her ''individuality'', and for helping to change the world by speaking out about the issue.

He told E! News: ''I'm really proud. At the beginning of the season we talked about standing for more than just a pretty face in a pop group. I want her to ... own her individuality.

''What an incredible opportunity as a person to be able to do something that can change the world around you. Even if it's one other person that watches this piece and was inspired by it. That's a world that you've changed. For kids out there I don't think you need to wait to change the world ... it starts with just one person.''

To which Normani added: ''A hero comes in all ages, all forms, all sizes, all colours.''