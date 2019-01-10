Normani Kordei is ''amazed'' by the accomplishments of her Fifth Harmony band mates since they went on hiatus in 2017.
The 22-year-old singer and her pals Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane - who were also accompanied by former member Camila Cabello before she left the group in 2016 - announced their hiatus in 2017, and each member has been pursuing a solo career ever since.
And now Normani has said she can't believe what her friends have achieved, including Camila's recent Grammy nomination, as she says she'll always stay close to her band mates.
She said: ''[Camila] had an amazing run. I am so proud of everything that she's doing. She's nominated for a freaking Grammy! Like, that is amazing. And all from what girl group? Fifth Harmony. Like, that s**t's fire. And I know that all of us are more than capable of doing that. I've come to believe that I am that talented. Before, I didn't wholeheartedly believe that.''
Normani has more confidence in her abilities now than she did whilst in the group, because she used to believe that she was being ignored because she wasn't ''talented''.
When asked how she dealt with racism inside the industry, she said: ''It was a subconscious thing. You think, 'Why am I the least followed in the group?' Even if you don't recognise that you're paying close attention to it, it takes a toll on your confidence. You worry - is it me? Is it because I'm black? Or am I just not talented?''
And the 'Work From Home' hitmaker now has plans to branch out into different areas including launching a clothing line, and trying her hand at acting.
Speaking to Billboard magazine, she said: ''I see myself performing at the Grammys, traveling the world with my family. I want to meet all my fans across the world. There's so many places I have yet to go to. I'm like, 'Oh, wow, I really do have fans there. People know who Normani is?' I want to have the clothing line. Hopefully, I go into fragrance. I want to cross over into film and acting. That's a victory in my mind. I want to open dance schools.''
