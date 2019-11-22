Normani has been unveiled as the first-ever brand ambassador for Rihanna's lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

The 'Motivation' singer - who performed at the lingerie label's runway show in September - will star in the label's upcoming holiday campaigns and Rihanna has described her as the ''perfect choice'' to showcase her sensual sets.

In a statement, Rihanna said: ''Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X ambassador. She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she's going to kill it. That's why people gravitate towards her.''

Normani, 23, is thrilled to be working with Rihanna, 31, and Savage X Fenty, because it is a brand that ''empowers women of all shapes, sizes, and colours''.

The former Fifth Harmony member said: ''Savage X celebrates and empowers women of all shapes, sizes, and colours. I am so grateful for this opportunity and excited for what's to come with my new Savage X family.''

Normani has also revealed that Rihanna personally contacted her to ask if she would be the face of her brand.

Speaking to Vogue.com, Normani said: ''She is somebody I've looked up to for a very, very long time. I just love how it gives everybody the opportunity to feel sexy and beautiful and empowered - which is everything that I stand for as well. I thought it would be the perfect partnership.''

Normani has shared an image from the campaign with her

5.1 million Instagram followers in which she is posing in a sexy co-ordinating red lace set with crystal-adorned stockings.

Her accompanying post reads: ''I'm the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty !!! I love you @badgalriri ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

''I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don't always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!! (sic)''