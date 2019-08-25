Normani thinks she's a ''perfectionist''.

The 23-year-old pop star - who first found fame as part of Fifth Harmony - has admitted to feeling ''vulnerable'' as a solo artist, especially with the release of her latest music video, 'Motivation', which pays homage to a lot of her own pop inspirations.

She shared: ''Putting something out is a vulnerable moment, because you give everybody the opportunity to pick apart something you've worked incredibly hard on.

''Ultimately, I guess it paid off, and I'm happy that everybody loves it. I'm such a perfectionist.

''Even seeing the final version - I wouldn't say I'm 100 percent happy with it, but I know for sure that it's just going to motivate me to get it 100 percent right next time.''

Normani also revealed that Kelly Rowland was the first person to see her latest video.

Speaking to The Fader magazine, she explained: ''Kelly Rowland was the first person that I sent the video to - she heard the song before everybody else heard it, too.

''I was freaking out, but she was like, 'You're buggin a little bit.'

''Growing up, I looked up to her so much, so the fact that I'm able to pick up the phone and call and get the wisdom that she gained over the course of however many years of being in this industry, it's just so beautiful.''