Noah Cyrus wants to do 'Carpool Karaoke'.

The 16-year-old singer - who is the younger sister of pop superstar Miley Cyrus - has only just kick started her music career with her debut single 'Make Me (Cry)' featuring Labrinth, but she is already dreaming of going on the popular segment on James' Corden's 'The Late Late Show' to sing along with the British comedian, 38, in his Range Rover.

In an interview with V magazine, she said: ''That [going on 'Carpool Karaoke'] is the dream!

''I think he is amazing. I talk about it all the time.

''James Corden is literally one of my favourite things to watch.''

The 'Doc' actress has spent two years working on her album, but was initially hesitant because of the success of her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley, and their rocker brother Trace.

She previously said ''It's so exciting because I feel like I can finally talk about it now.

''In 2014, when the 'I Forget When We Were' album came out by Ben Howard, that was really inspiring to me.

''I just started getting this drive to want to write and sing and start my own album.''

Though country music has been a big influence on Noah because of her father, she insists her own record has a very different sound.

She said: ''In my family, I grew up listening to my dad sing country music, but [the album] is definitely different from what I was raised listening to.''

And the teenage star is thankful to have a lot of support from her famous family, with Miley telling her she needs a ''thick skin'' in the public eye.

She added: ''Miley always says, 'Don't ever look yourself up or read your comments, 'cause you're gonna see stuff that you don't want to see.

''That's the best advice ever. If it's making me happy, then it's working.

''My dad has learned all of the songs that I've sent him. He put it on his computer, on his jukebox, on his phone. He still has a Blackberry, by the way. But everybody's been so supportive.''