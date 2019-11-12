'Charlie's Angels' actor Noah Centineo has hailed Alexis Ren as his own ''angel''.
Noah Centineo has hailed Alexis Ren as his ''angel''.
The 23-year-old actor is smitten with the model and missed having her by his side at the premiere of his new movie, 'Charlie's Angels', in Los Angeles on Monday (12.11.19).
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': My date's not here. She's in Tahiti right now. She's raising money and awareness for coral.
''She's the angel in my life.''
Noah limped down the red carpet with a leg brace and crutch after recently undergoing surgery on a dislocated knee but insisted the excitement of the evening was stopping him from feeling any pain.
He said: ''I feel a little bionic, it's amazing what this brace does, it's wild.
''I'm not on meds. I try to stay away from the pain killers until I need to sleep.
''It's painful at times but right now it's not. In this environment, your body's like, 'Nothing hurts, I'm fine.'
''I'm sure halfway through the film I'll be sitting in my chair at a weird angle and being like, 'Owww,' ''
The actor was delighted to be out to support his ''incredible'' co-stars, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, and director Elizabeth Banks, at the premiere.
He gushed about his castmates: ''They're incredible. Just personally knowing them and developing the relationship that we had when we were all working together, they are such a family and such a strong group of women and it comes through on screen.''
After 'Charlie's Angels', Noah will next be seen in the lead role in Sony Pictures and Mattel Films' upcoming live-action reboot of the 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' 1980s toy line and cartoon series.
He previously joked about the role: ''I have an affinity for being in my underwear. I don't know what it is. I'm very excited, it's quite an opportunity.''
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.