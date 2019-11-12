Noah Centineo has hailed Alexis Ren as his ''angel''.

The 23-year-old actor is smitten with the model and missed having her by his side at the premiere of his new movie, 'Charlie's Angels', in Los Angeles on Monday (12.11.19).

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': My date's not here. She's in Tahiti right now. She's raising money and awareness for coral.

''She's the angel in my life.''

Noah limped down the red carpet with a leg brace and crutch after recently undergoing surgery on a dislocated knee but insisted the excitement of the evening was stopping him from feeling any pain.

He said: ''I feel a little bionic, it's amazing what this brace does, it's wild.

''I'm not on meds. I try to stay away from the pain killers until I need to sleep.

''It's painful at times but right now it's not. In this environment, your body's like, 'Nothing hurts, I'm fine.'

''I'm sure halfway through the film I'll be sitting in my chair at a weird angle and being like, 'Owww,' ''

The actor was delighted to be out to support his ''incredible'' co-stars, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, and director Elizabeth Banks, at the premiere.

He gushed about his castmates: ''They're incredible. Just personally knowing them and developing the relationship that we had when we were all working together, they are such a family and such a strong group of women and it comes through on screen.''

After 'Charlie's Angels', Noah will next be seen in the lead role in Sony Pictures and Mattel Films' upcoming live-action reboot of the 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' 1980s toy line and cartoon series.

He previously joked about the role: ''I have an affinity for being in my underwear. I don't know what it is. I'm very excited, it's quite an opportunity.''