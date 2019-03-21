Noah Centineo is reportedly set to star in Sony Pictures and Mattel Film's upcoming live-action film reboot of the 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' toy line.
Noah Centineo is in talks to play He-Man.
The 22-year-old actor is reportedly set to star in Sony Pictures and Mattel Films' upcoming live-action film reboot of the 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' 1980s toy line and cartoon, according to The Wrap.
The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' star worked with Sony on the hotly-anticipated 'Charlie's Angels' reboot and Variety reports that the studio are ''eager'' to work with Noah once again.
The film will be helmed by Aaron and Adam Nee, while Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, penned the script after taking over from David S. Goyer.
Plot details are as-yet unknown but the original animated series focused on Prince Adam who lives on the planet Eternia and can use his Sword of Power to turn into He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe, by uttering the words ''By the Power of Grayskull!''
He-Man must use powers to defend Eternia from the evil Skeletor whose goal is to conquer the mysterious fortress of Castle Grayskull, from which He-Man draws his strength, so he can rule Eternia and the rest of the universe.
In 2016, director McG proclaimed he was ''laser-focused'' on making a new 'Masters of the Universe' film and insisted the upcoming He-Man reboot was his ''absolute passion'', however, it was announced last year that the 'Charlie's Angels' director was no longer attached to the project.
The cartoon was previously brought to the big screen in 1987 as a live-action movie with Dolph Lundgren playing He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor. A young Courteney Cox also earned just her second film credit playing the character Julie Winston who aides He-Man in his quest to save Earth from the invading Skeletor.
More than a year since the death of lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, The Cranberries are soon to return with their eighth and final album 'In the End'.
Slow Club's Rebecca Taylor, under her new moniker Self Esteem, began her latest tour at Ramsgate Music Hall.
Vampire Weekend are set to drop their new album 'Father of the Bride' on May 3rd 2019 and have now unveiled a video for their latest track...
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Right from the start, filmmaker Jason Zada begins filling scenes in this horror movie with...
Superman gets the Dark Knight treatment, as Christopher Nolan offers a much grittier, more intensely...
In a world bereft of rationality, such as that of popular Hollywood, Odette Yustman could...
For all of the acclaim Dark City received after its initial, disastrous theatrical release in...
For all of the acclaim Dark City received after its initial, disastrous theatrical release in...
Admit it: You love to see Batman bleed. It's his vulnerability that makes him so...
Look up trinity in the dictionary and it will tell you that it's the union...
1997: Batman is last seen in the guise of George Clooney, chasing down an all-blue...
The original Blade was a demonstration of frenzied visual effects, a technological vampire bloodbath with...
Hockey-masked Friday the 13th stalker Jason Voorhees and glove-toting Nightmare on Elm Street slasher Freddy...