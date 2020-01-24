Noah Centineo's secret to a good romance is ''honesty''.

The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' star is currently in a relationship with model Alexis Ren, and has said the ''biggest thing'' when it comes to making romance work is to always be truthful with your partner.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think honesty is the biggest thing. Just be open about where you're at. If you're not into monogamy, talk to the person and be like, 'Hey, just so you know, I'm really digging this vibe, but I'm not trying to be boyfriend and girlfriend or be tied down. It's not where I'm at. If you're cool with that great. If you're not let's be friends.' Then no one gets hurt.

''Or if you're into monogamy just like date, see how it goes and then be like, 'Yo it's been real. We should totally take this to the next level.' ''

The 23-year-old hunk's tips have worked in his own love life, as Alexis recently said her beau is the perfect boyfriend.

She gushed: ''He's amazing. His heart is really that genuine. He has a heart of gold, and he's that much of a dork in real life, too.''

And Alexis, 22, also dished on the couple's fun date nights, which she admits can vary in activities because both she and Noah are ''spontaneous'' people.

She added: ''It's different every time because I'm very spontaneous and so is he. It just depends what we're trying to do for each other. He likes to paint, so I took him to paint one time. Just little fun things. We both love art, so we love doing art together.''

Noah and Alexis sparked dating rumours in September last year, and by November, the 'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' actor had already met his girlfriend's family.

The beauty said at the time: ''He's met my family ... it was great. My little brother was like, 'Who is this person?' and I was like, 'Please, like him for me. I really like him.' ''