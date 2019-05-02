Noah Centineo has announced he'll star in Sony Pictures and Mattel Films' upcoming live-action film reboot of the 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe'.
Noah Centineo has confirmed he is to play He-Man.
The 22-year-old actor - who rose to fame playing Peter Kavinsky in Netflix's 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' - has announced he will star in Sony Pictures and Mattel Films' upcoming live-action reboot of the 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' 1980s toy line and cartoon series.
When asked 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' whether he'll be taking on the iconic role, he said: Yeah, yeah.''
The 'Perfect Date' star then joked: ''I have an affinity for being in my underwear. I don't know what it is. I'm very excited, it's quite an opportunity.''
The cartoon was previously brought to the big screen in 1987 as a live-action movie with Dolph Lundgren playing He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor.
A young Courteney Cox also earned just her second film credit playing the character Julie Winston who aides He-Man in his quest to save Earth from the invading Skeletor.
The upcoming film will be helmed by Aaron and Adam Nee, while Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, penned the script after taking over from David S. Goyer.
Plot details are as-yet unknown but the original animated series focused on Prince Adam who lives on the planet Eternia and can use his Sword of Power to turn into He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe, by uttering the words ''By the Power of Grayskull!''
He-Man must use powers to defend Eternia from the evil Skeletor whose goal is to conquer the mysterious fortress of Castle Grayskull, from which He-Man draws his strength, so he can rule Eternia and the rest of the universe.
