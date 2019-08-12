Noah Centineo condemned bullying during his inspiring speech at the Teen Choice Awards 2019.

The 23-year-old actor picked up the Choice Comedy Movie Actor award for his role in 'The Perfect Date' at the awards ceremony in Hermosa Beach, California, on Sunday (11.08.19) and Noah used his platform to pay tribute to those being bullied.

He said: ''You know, I really want to honour all the kids out there that are bullied and that have it hard and come from a really messed-up situation. I just love you guys, and you can't let anyone tell you that you can't do something. You cannot.

''If I'm from South Florida and I made it here, you can too.''

Noah also admitted he had not prepared his speech in advance, saying: ''This is crazy man. We're on a beach right now. I'm wearing a hoodie. It was a really hot earlier, but it's nice and cool now, so I feel better.

''I never plan these. Right now, I got to thank Netflix, Awesomeness, Ace, Matt Kaplan, Robyn Marshall, Laura Morano. You are amazing.''

Noah wasn't the only winner to give an inspiring speech to the teens in the audience; Icon Award winner Taylor Swift, 29, also praised her fans while imploring them to indulge in self-care.

She said: ''I just want to talk to the fans for a second. You make me so happy. You make me laugh everyday online. I love meeting you. I love loving you. You are just the most generous, amazing people. Thank you for giving me the life I have. Every single minute of every single day, I know you're the reason I have the life I have and I get to do what I love doing.

''Teen Choice Awards, if anyone's a teen out there - which it checks out -I think one thing I wish I would've known as a teen is mistakes are inevitable, like - screaming, that's good, it's nice - I think sometimes you think if you try hard enough to make every decision perfectly, you think you can possibly ace life and never make any mistakes but it's normal to make mistakes. I just want you to know if you're out there and you're being really hard on yourself right now for something that's happened or for messing up or feeling embarrassed, it's normal. That's what's going to happen to you in life. No one gets through unscathed. We're all going to have a few scratches on us. So just please, please, we live in an insane world and in an insane time. Please be kind to yourself and please stand up for yourself. Please.''