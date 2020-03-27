'No Time To Die' is ready to go for its November release.

The latest 'James Bond' movie had been set for release in April, but was delayed by seven months due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Rumours had suggested that the flick was pushed back that it was unfinished, although a 007 insider have denied this.

A source told Baz Bamigboye's column in the Daily Mail newspaper: ''As with all films this size there are things that you come across that might require a bit of re-shooting - but not here.

''It was finished. Perhaps there might have been a little spot of ADR (the industry term for rerecording dialogue) but if it does need it, then that can be achieved quickly, as soon as the restrictions are lifted.''

'No Time To Die' has reportedly been locked away and only a select few, including producer Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga, will see the movie prior to its premiere.

It is also claimed that every single person who worked on the project has signed an iron-clad non-disclosure agreement.

The film will mark Daniel Craig's final appearance as the iconic British spy, although he recently admitted that he would preferred to play Superman over James Bond.

The 52-year-old actor said: ''People are always saying to me, 'You must have dreamed of playing James Bond when you were a kid.'

''The answer is no. I never did. I dreamed of being all sorts of other things - Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy. But Bond not so much, which seems ironic now.''

Despite it not being his role of choice, Daniel admits that there are ''no downsides'' to playing 007.

He said: ''I've been lucky enough to land one of the best roles in movies. There's been no downside to playing Bond.''