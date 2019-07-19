Rachel Shenton didn't have time to feel nervous at the Academy Awards.

The 31-year-old actress - who scooped the award for Best Live Action Short Film for her movie 'The Silent Child' at this year's Oscars - admitted she had a ''very surreal evening'' and didn't have time to think as the night whizzed by so quickly.

Speaking at the launch of Sainsbury's new Bath signing store, which has been renamed Signsbury's, on Thursday (18.07.18), she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''It was a very surreal evening. On the night itself, you don't have a great deal of time to think about things too much or feel flat or anything like that.

''You're there to promote the film and there are lots of necessary engagements you have to do so you don't really stop''.

The British sign-language short film tells the story of Libby, played by Maisie Rose Sly, a profoundly deaf four-year-old girl, who lives a silent life until a social worker, played by Shenton, teaches her how to communicate through sign language.

The actress added that throughout the evening she was mainly focused on making sure her co-star Maisie was enjoying herself, although the young actress was ''completely unfazed by the whole thing''.

She said: ''We had our six-year-old actress (Sly) with us who's profoundly deaf so our main focus was making sure she was ok.

''But as six-year-olds tend to be she was just completely unfazed by the whole thing and was far cooler about everything than we were! I guess that's the great thing about being that age, you can just enjoy it without the worry.''