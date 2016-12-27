Kevin Simm's wife wouldn't let him go on holiday over Christmas.

The 'Voice' winner is looking forward to a break over the festive period with spouse Laura and their young sons Charlie, five, and Oliver, three, but despite his suggestion they go on vacation, they are planning to stay at home.

He said: ''I'm not doing pantomime this Christmas but I am looking forward to spending time with the family [as I've been] gigging most nights, so I would barely see the kids. I think this Christmas I'll just be spending as much time with my wife and kids.

''I mentioned trying to go abroad my wife, but I don't think I'll win that battle; after all Xmas is all about family.''

Kevin's latest album, 'Recover', is largely inspired by his family, with the title track dedicated to his spouse.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''The majority of the inspiration is down to my family. There's a song with the title 'Recover' which is specifically about his wife. But the title of the album is about me feeling that I wouldn't be in this position with a new album out at this time of my life.''

The 35-year-old singer shot to fame as a member of Liberty X - comprised of the losing finalists on 2001 reality TV show 'Popstars' - but insists his life hasn't always been glamorous.

He said: ''I've had so many jobs... the worst job would probably be when I was doing shop fitting and I did it with my brother. With all the different bits in aisles in supermarkets, you would fit them and it was horrendous, heavy and boring.''