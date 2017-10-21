Louisa Johnson won't release her album this year.

The 19-year-old singer won 'The X Factor' in 2015 but still hasn't released her debut LP, and has suggested any recordings she has made won't be made public because she's had a ''change in direction'' with her sound.

Asked if she'll release her album this year, she said: ''I'm not sure. Probably not. We've kind of had a change in direction with the music.''

However, the 'Best Behaviour' singer is keen to get the album out and get on the road to perform for her loyal fans.

She said: ''I really just want to get the album out and tour. Touring is the main thing because I always just want to sing my songs for people.''

The blonde beauty also revealed there's a surprising artist at the top of her wish list for collaborations.

She told LOOK magazine: ''[I want to work with] Eminem. I just love him and his music - he's great lyrics-wise.''

Since finding fame, Louisa admits it can be difficult to cope with being in the public eye all the time, but she tries to just accept the attention and not get too hung up on it.

She said: ''It's difficult to get used to - no one wants to have an unexpected photo taken, everyone wants to look their best. I just try to go with it.''

And even if she's having a bad day, the 'So Good' singer tries not to let it upset her too much.

She said: ''I'm all or nothing. If I'm having a bad day I'll just get on with it - it's just life.

''But music picks me up.''