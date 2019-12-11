The NME Awards will be back in 2020 after a year off.

One of the most rock 'n' roll ceremonies in the music calendar will return ''bigger'' next year after a break in 2019, with 'Loner' rocker Yungblud and Filipino-British indie star Beabadoobee set to perform when the awards show returns to the O2 Academy Brixton in London on February 12.

NME Editor Charlotte Gunn has vowed that there will be the ''wildest, most unpredictable performances'' yet.

She said: ''We're excited to announce that, after a fallow year, The NME Awards are back, back, back at the iconic O2 Academy Brixton for 2020.

''It's been a huge year for music and NME has been there to cover it every step of the way, with our audience growing bigger and faster than ever, so there's plenty to celebrate.

''We can promise a night like no other, featuring the best new and established acts from around the world; massive characters and even bigger tunes; and the wildest, most unpredictable performances.

''It's not been the same without us - so get your tickets now and we'll see you at Brixton in February.''

Last year, former Oasis star Liam Gallagher was named Godlike Genius, whilst J Hus took home Best Album for 'Common Sense' and Lorde won Best International Solo Artist.

Whilst the 2017 ceremony saw Pet Shop Boys receive the Godlike Genius accolade.

Other winners that year included The 1975, who took home the award for Best Live Band, and frontman Matt Healy mentioned that they had previously won Worst Band in 2014.

Bastille, Dua Lipa and the Bands4Refugees supergroup were among the other performers on the night.

Tickets for the NME Awards go on sale on Friday (13.12.19) at 9am from NME.com