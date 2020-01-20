Emily Eavis will be honoured with the Godlike Genius prize at the NME Awards 2020.

The Glastonbury Festival boss - whose father received the same trophy in 1996 - will be recognised at the ceremony at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on February 12, while the full nominees have been confirmed ahead of the annual extravaganza.

Emily said in a statement: ''This festival has had so many incredible moments over its 50 years, ones that will stay with us forever.

''Part of the beauty of the event is that it's brought together by a huge force of great creative masterminds and it's such a privilege to continue to put this show on and allow it to evolve.

''I remember being at the NME Awards when I was 16 and being so proud to see my dad named Godlike Genius. It's a huge honour to be given the same award all these years later. Thank you NME.''

This year's ceremony will see the likes of Stormzy, The 1975, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Foals all looking for the top prizes, and they are among those with multiple nominations each.

The 1975 - who will also be performing on the night - are on the shortlists for best British band, best band in the world and best festival headliner, while their track 'People' gets the nod in categories for best British song and best song in the world.

The NME editorial team added: ''Back at O2 Academy Brixton, this year's event is a special one for many reasons, marking the end of a brilliant decade for music and the start of a new one that's bursting with possibilities. Since the last time we handed out our infamous, finger-flickin' trophies, we've seen superstars born and legends cemented.

''Our nominations show that the music scene is not only in the rudest possible health, it's also packed with young personalities who are reshaping the music industry in their image.''

As well as special categories for both album and songwriter of the decade, there will be the usual Icon and NME Radar prizes, while voting is open online for hero, villain and music moment of the year.

NME Awards 2020 full nominations:

GODLIKE GENIUS

Emily Eavis

BEST BRITISH ALBUM

FKA twigs - 'Magdalene'

Foals - 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1'

Little Simz - 'GREY Area'

Michael Kiwanuka - 'Kiwanuka'

Slowthai - 'Nothing Great About Britain'

BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD

Billie Eilish - 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'

FKA twigs - 'Magdalene'

Foals - 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1'

Lana Del Rey - 'Norman Fucking Rockwell'

Little Simz - 'GREY Area'

Michael Kiwanuka - 'Kiwanuka'

Slipknot - 'We Are Not Your Kind'

Slowthai - 'Nothing Great About Britain'

Stella Donnelly - 'Beware Of The Dogs'

Tyler, the Creator - 'IGOR'

BEST BRITISH SONG

AJ Tracey - 'Ladbroke Grove'

Dua Lipa - 'Don't Start Now'

Georgia - 'About Work The Dancefloor'

Mura Masa ft Slowthai - 'Deal Wiv It'

The 1975 - 'People'

BEST SONG IN THE WORLD

AJ Tracey - 'Ladbroke Grove'

Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy'

Clairo - 'Bags'

Dua Lipa - 'Don't Start Now'

Georgia - 'About Work The Dancefloor'

Lil Nas X - 'Old Town Road (remix)'

Lizzo - 'Juice'

Mura Masa ft Slowthai - 'Deal Wiv It'

Post Malone - 'Circles'

The 1975 - 'People'

BEST BRITISH SOLO ACT

AJ Tracey

Charli XCX

FKA twigs

Slowthai

Yungblud

BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD

AJ Tracey

Beck

Billie Eilish

Charli XCX

FKA twigs

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

Slowthai

Taylor Swift

Yungblud

BEST BRITISH BAND: SUPPORTED BY PIZZA EXPRESS

Bring Me The Horizon

IDLES

Krept & Konan

The 1975

The Big Moon

BEST BAND IN THE WORLD

Bring Me The Horizon

Brockhampton

BTS

HAIM

IDLES

Krept & Konan

Slipknot

Tame Impala

The 1975

The Big Moon

BEST NEW BRITISH ACT: SUPPORTED BY NORDOFF ROBBINS

Celeste

D-Block Europe

Easy Life

Jade Bird

Sam Fender

BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD

Celeste

Clairo

D-Block Europe

DaBaby

Dominic Fike

Easy Life

Fontaines DC

Girl In Red

Jade Bird

Sam Fender

BEST LIVE ACT: SUPPORTED BY COPPER DOG

Amyl + The Sniffers

Foals

Iggy Pop

Lizzo

Slowthai

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS + Halsey

Charli XCX + Christine And The Queens

Megan Thee Stallion + DaBaby

Slowthai + Mura Masa

Yungblud + Dan Reynolds

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Brockhampton - 'I've Been Born Again'

Easy Life - 'Nice Guys'

Normani - 'Motivation'

Stormzy - 'Vossi Bop'

Yungblud - 'Original Me'

BEST BRITISH FESTIVAL

All Points East

Glastonbury

Parklife

Reading & Leeds

Wireless

BEST SMALL FESTIVAL: SUPPORTED BY CANO WATER

Bluedot

End Of The Road

Iceland Airwaves

Kendal Calling

Øya

BEST FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD

All Points East

Coachella

Fuji Rock

Glastonbury

Mad Cool

Parklife

Reading & Leeds

Rock In Rio

Sziget

Wireless

BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER

Cardi B

Lana Del Rey

Stormzy

The 1975

The Cure

BEST FILM

Blue Story

Hustlers

Joker

Midsommar

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST FILM ACTOR

Florence Pugh

Joaquin Phoenix

Lupita Nyong'o

Micheal Ward

Taron Egerton

BEST TV SERIES

The End Of The Fucking World

Fleabag

Peaky Blinders

Stranger Things

Top Boy

BEST TV ACTOR

Asa Butterfield

Jessica Barden

Jodie Comer

Kano

Zendaya

BEST MUSIC FILM

Beyonce: Homecoming

BTS: Bring The Soul

Liam Gallagher: As It Was

Michael Hutchence: Mystify

Rocketman

BEST MUSIC BOOK

Brett Anderson - Afternoons With The Blinds Drawn

Debbie Harry - Face It: A Memoir

Elton John - Me

Prince - The Beautiful Ones

Tegan & Sara - High School

BEST REISSUE

Aretha Franklin - 'Amazing Grace'

Muse - 'Origins Of Muse'

Prince - '1999'

R.E.M. - 'Monster 25'

The Beatles - 'Abbey Road'

BEST PODCAST: SUPPORTED BY DAX

Have You Heard George's Podcast?

My Dad Wrote A Porno

Sex Power Money

Stay Free: The Story Of The Clash

The Missing Cryptoqueen

BEST GAME

Death Stranding

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Outer Worlds