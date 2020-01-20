The nominations for the NME Awards 2020 have been revealed, and Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis will receive the Godlike Genius prize.
The Glastonbury Festival boss - whose father received the same trophy in 1996 - will be recognised at the ceremony at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on February 12, while the full nominees have been confirmed ahead of the annual extravaganza.
Emily said in a statement: ''This festival has had so many incredible moments over its 50 years, ones that will stay with us forever.
''Part of the beauty of the event is that it's brought together by a huge force of great creative masterminds and it's such a privilege to continue to put this show on and allow it to evolve.
''I remember being at the NME Awards when I was 16 and being so proud to see my dad named Godlike Genius. It's a huge honour to be given the same award all these years later. Thank you NME.''
This year's ceremony will see the likes of Stormzy, The 1975, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Foals all looking for the top prizes, and they are among those with multiple nominations each.
The 1975 - who will also be performing on the night - are on the shortlists for best British band, best band in the world and best festival headliner, while their track 'People' gets the nod in categories for best British song and best song in the world.
The NME editorial team added: ''Back at O2 Academy Brixton, this year's event is a special one for many reasons, marking the end of a brilliant decade for music and the start of a new one that's bursting with possibilities. Since the last time we handed out our infamous, finger-flickin' trophies, we've seen superstars born and legends cemented.
''Our nominations show that the music scene is not only in the rudest possible health, it's also packed with young personalities who are reshaping the music industry in their image.''
As well as special categories for both album and songwriter of the decade, there will be the usual Icon and NME Radar prizes, while voting is open online for hero, villain and music moment of the year.
NME Awards 2020 full nominations:
GODLIKE GENIUS
Emily Eavis
BEST BRITISH ALBUM
FKA twigs - 'Magdalene'
Foals - 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1'
Little Simz - 'GREY Area'
Michael Kiwanuka - 'Kiwanuka'
Slowthai - 'Nothing Great About Britain'
BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD
Billie Eilish - 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'
FKA twigs - 'Magdalene'
Foals - 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1'
Lana Del Rey - 'Norman Fucking Rockwell'
Little Simz - 'GREY Area'
Michael Kiwanuka - 'Kiwanuka'
Slipknot - 'We Are Not Your Kind'
Slowthai - 'Nothing Great About Britain'
Stella Donnelly - 'Beware Of The Dogs'
Tyler, the Creator - 'IGOR'
BEST BRITISH SONG
AJ Tracey - 'Ladbroke Grove'
Dua Lipa - 'Don't Start Now'
Georgia - 'About Work The Dancefloor'
Mura Masa ft Slowthai - 'Deal Wiv It'
The 1975 - 'People'
BEST SONG IN THE WORLD
AJ Tracey - 'Ladbroke Grove'
Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy'
Clairo - 'Bags'
Dua Lipa - 'Don't Start Now'
Georgia - 'About Work The Dancefloor'
Lil Nas X - 'Old Town Road (remix)'
Lizzo - 'Juice'
Mura Masa ft Slowthai - 'Deal Wiv It'
Post Malone - 'Circles'
The 1975 - 'People'
BEST BRITISH SOLO ACT
AJ Tracey
Charli XCX
FKA twigs
Slowthai
Yungblud
BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD
AJ Tracey
Beck
Billie Eilish
Charli XCX
FKA twigs
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
Slowthai
Taylor Swift
Yungblud
BEST BRITISH BAND: SUPPORTED BY PIZZA EXPRESS
Bring Me The Horizon
IDLES
Krept & Konan
The 1975
The Big Moon
BEST BAND IN THE WORLD
Bring Me The Horizon
Brockhampton
BTS
HAIM
IDLES
Krept & Konan
Slipknot
Tame Impala
The 1975
The Big Moon
BEST NEW BRITISH ACT: SUPPORTED BY NORDOFF ROBBINS
Celeste
D-Block Europe
Easy Life
Jade Bird
Sam Fender
BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD
Celeste
Clairo
D-Block Europe
DaBaby
Dominic Fike
Easy Life
Fontaines DC
Girl In Red
Jade Bird
Sam Fender
BEST LIVE ACT: SUPPORTED BY COPPER DOG
Amyl + The Sniffers
Foals
Iggy Pop
Lizzo
Slowthai
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS + Halsey
Charli XCX + Christine And The Queens
Megan Thee Stallion + DaBaby
Slowthai + Mura Masa
Yungblud + Dan Reynolds
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Brockhampton - 'I've Been Born Again'
Easy Life - 'Nice Guys'
Normani - 'Motivation'
Stormzy - 'Vossi Bop'
Yungblud - 'Original Me'
BEST BRITISH FESTIVAL
All Points East
Glastonbury
Parklife
Reading & Leeds
Wireless
BEST SMALL FESTIVAL: SUPPORTED BY CANO WATER
Bluedot
End Of The Road
Iceland Airwaves
Kendal Calling
Øya
BEST FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD
All Points East
Coachella
Fuji Rock
Glastonbury
Mad Cool
Parklife
Reading & Leeds
Rock In Rio
Sziget
Wireless
BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER
Cardi B
Lana Del Rey
Stormzy
The 1975
The Cure
BEST FILM
Blue Story
Hustlers
Joker
Midsommar
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST FILM ACTOR
Florence Pugh
Joaquin Phoenix
Lupita Nyong'o
Micheal Ward
Taron Egerton
BEST TV SERIES
The End Of The Fucking World
Fleabag
Peaky Blinders
Stranger Things
Top Boy
BEST TV ACTOR
Asa Butterfield
Jessica Barden
Jodie Comer
Kano
Zendaya
BEST MUSIC FILM
Beyonce: Homecoming
BTS: Bring The Soul
Liam Gallagher: As It Was
Michael Hutchence: Mystify
Rocketman
BEST MUSIC BOOK
Brett Anderson - Afternoons With The Blinds Drawn
Debbie Harry - Face It: A Memoir
Elton John - Me
Prince - The Beautiful Ones
Tegan & Sara - High School
BEST REISSUE
Aretha Franklin - 'Amazing Grace'
Muse - 'Origins Of Muse'
Prince - '1999'
R.E.M. - 'Monster 25'
The Beatles - 'Abbey Road'
BEST PODCAST: SUPPORTED BY DAX
Have You Heard George's Podcast?
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Sex Power Money
Stay Free: The Story Of The Clash
The Missing Cryptoqueen
BEST GAME
Death Stranding
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
The Outer Worlds
