Nina Dobrev has always been a ''fan'' of Reebok.

The 28-year-old actress was recently announced as the face of the sportswear giant, which sees her front the Reebok x Les Mills collection, and the brunette beauty has revealed she is honoured to work with the prestigious brand because she has always admired the company.

Speaking about her latest venture, the 'Vampire Diaries' star said: ''I have been a fan of the brand for as far back as I can remember.''

Nina was allowed to see the latest fashion line before she took on her ambassadorial role, and instantly loved the creations because they had a ''new edge'' to the designs but were still ''true to Reebok's core''.

Speaking about the range, she said: ''I got to see the new collection before I signed on, and it had this new edge, innovative, fresh and gritty feel that's fashion forward yet still holds true to Reebok's core.''

And the star also likes the merchandise because she can style them so they can be worn for a fitness class or for every day.

She explained: ''That is 100 per cent literally why I was so excited about this collection. They really transition from workout to lifestyle seamlessly and look so cool.

''Right now I am wearing the Reebok x Les Mills speckled leggings that are bold and fun. I just pair them with a jean jacket or a leather jacket after my Les Mills GRIT workout and it feels like an outfit for my life that I feel great in.''

Meanwhile, Nina has vowed to work out ''for better or for worse'', and will vary her fitness sessions to ''spice up'' her routine.

Speaking about her exercise regime to PEOPLE, she said: ''I go to the gym for better or for worse, which may be gross [because] sometimes I don't have time to shower before I go on [with] my day.

''I have always been of the mind-set that variety is the best way to spice up your life. Les Mills have so many different workouts -- a dance one, HIIT, boxing, yoga -- it's really fun to do with your friends.''