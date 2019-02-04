Nile Rodgers & Chic have added a second show at Hampton Court Palace Festival due to demand.

The 'Le Freak' hitmakers - who recently released their first album in 25 years, 'It's About Time' - sold out their first date on June 14, and will now play a second concert at the 3,000 capacity Base Court - one of the Tudor courtyards in the stunning grounds of the historical landmark - on June 15.

Caro Emerald will play the festival on June 12, jazz star Jools Holland performs on June 6, new-wave pioneers Tears For Fears on June 18 and 19, and pop legends The Jacksons on June 7.

The extravaganza will be headlined by Kylie Minogue on June 20 and 21, for what will be the Australian pop princess' only London dates of the summer.

Stephen Flint Wood - SVP & Managing Director of Arts & Entertainment, IMG - previously said: ''We are absolutely delighted to announce Kylie Minogue as the first artist to perform at the 2019 Hampton Court Palace Festival.

''Kylie will be making her debut at the Festival and have no doubt her shows will be truly special with a star of her magnitude performing in the idyllic setting of Hampton Court Palace.

''Further announcements of world-class musical talent will be announced in the coming weeks.''

Tickets for the second Nile Rodgers & Chic concert on June 15 will go on general sale at 10am next Thursday (07.02.19).

VIP tickets are still available for June 14, with exclusive packages on sale from www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com