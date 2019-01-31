Nile Rodgers & Chic and Annie Mac will headline Camp Bestival, joining previously announced headliners Jess Glynne and The Human League on the bill.
Nile Rodgers & Chic and Annie Mac are to headline Camp Bestival.
The pair will join previously announced headliners Jess Glynne and The Human League at the music festival, which will take place at Dorset's Lulworth Castle, south west England, from July 25th-28th.
Nile will perform with his band on the Saturday night, while Annie will close the event on the Sunday night.
Camp Bestival curators Josie and Rob da Bank said: ''We're really proud to unveil two of the world's biggest party starters in their own fields - Nile and Chic go back a long way with us and they're going to have everyone dancing at Lulworth Castle.
''BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac is one of the UK's best DJs, tastemakers and a mama to boot so we know she's going to press all the right buttons.
''Josie and I really do strive to make Camp Bestival not only the best family festival out there but also the ultimate way to kick off your summer holidays.
''This year we've got some whacking great headliners and loads of amazing family activities, we will be prioritising our teens to keep 'em happy with a new screen free area avoiding technology - The Wild Tribe. See you in the fields.''
Jess and The Human League were announced as headliners for the event last month. They will close the Castle Stage on July 27th and July 26th respectively.
Other performers at the music extravaganza, which will have a theme of superheroes, heroes, and heroines, include Sister Sledge, Big Shaq, Vengaboys, The Wailers, Goldie, David Rodigan, and Sara Cox.
Josie and Rob recently said: ''Step up the brave and the perilous, courageous and noble, those with superhuman powers or those powering everyday heroic deeds,
''Camp Bestival is back with a bang and we're over-the-moon to announce our return with the best and biggest line-up to date in 2019.
''Expect magical mania, brimmed with momentous music, phenomenal feast-worthy food and exciting experiences suited for everyone, whether you're aged eight or 80!''
After ten years together, Toy are releasing their fourth full-length studio album. 'Happy In The Hollow' represents the band's first album for their...
Calvin Harris' latest pop collaboration sees him team up with the award-winning Rag'n'Bone Man for a new song entitled 'Giant'.
Currently nominated for British Breakthrough Act at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Mabel has arrived with a new video for her single 'Don't Call Me Up'.
Set to embark on their UK-wide your this February, London band Another Sky unveil another artistic video. This time it's for their song 'Apple Tree'.
5 Seconds Of Summer have teamed up with Julia Michaels for a brand new version of their song 'Lie To Me'.
London rapper Fredo is set to drop his debut studio album 'Third Avenue' later this year and now unveils new promotional single 'Survival of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.