Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi is quitting 'Jersey Shore'.

The 32-year-old reality star - who has Giovanna Marie, five, and sons Lorenzo Dominic, seven and Angelo James, six months, with husband Jionni LaValle - has decided to bow out of the MTV show after a decade because she can't bare to be away from her kids any longer.

Announcing the news on her 'It's Happening with Snooki & Joey' podcast, the brunette beauty explained that whilst she ''can't believe [she's] saying this'', it's ''what is best for [her] at the moment.''

Snooki says she will not be taking part in the next series of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' ''if there is one''.

She continued: ''I love you so much, and don't hate me for my decision ... I am retiring from 'Jersey Shore'.

''I am not coming back to 'Jersey Shore' for season four if there is one.

''The main reason is really ... I just can't do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really, really hard on me.''

Retiring from the show is something she has contemplated ''every single day''.

She confessed:''I try and quit every single day.

''I quit every time we film because I just hate being away from the kids.

''I don't like partying three days in a row.

''It's just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids.

''I don't mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it's just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.''

And the mother-of-three also admitted that she has found the show to to be ''so serious'' in recent times and she doesn't like how she is ''portrayed'' on screen, whilst she admitted it's just ''so dramatic'' these days.

She concluded: ''For me, I don't want that and I'm not leaving my kids days on end to film this show when that's the result of it, I just don't like the turnout of it and I don't like the person I'm being portrayed as.

''This is getting a little too much.

''At 32 years old and with three kids, if I'm doing a reality show I just want it to be fun and light-hearted and lately it's not like that and the show is getting so dramatic.''