Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi wasn't ''happy'' on 'Jersey Shore'.

The 32-year-old reality star - who has Giovanna, five, and sons Lorenzo, seven, and Angelo, six months, with husband Jionni LaValle - announced last week that she had turned her back on the reality TV show, and she has now admitted, although it was a hard decision, she was ''forcing'' herself to film the season.

Speaking on 'The Mel Robbins Show', Snooki said: ''I think when I was, like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn't happy in.

''Like, I was forcing myself to be 'happy' and I'm like that's not me. I'm not genuinely happy. That's when I'm like. 'I'm out!' It was really hard but I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted myself to be and it's being a mom and being kids and not drama and drinking and drama.''

Snooki said recently that she had thought about quitting ''every single day''.

She said previously:''I try and quit every single day.

''I quit every time we film because I just hate being away from the kids.

''I don't like partying three days in a row. It's just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids. I don't mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it's just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.''

She also didn't like how ''serious'' the seasons were becoming.

She explained at the time: ''For me, I don't want that and I'm not leaving my kids days on end to film this show when that's the result of it, I just don't like the turnout of it and I don't like the person I'm being portrayed as. This is getting a little too much. At 32 years old and with three kids, if I'm doing a reality show I just want it to be fun and light-hearted and lately it's not like that and the show is getting so dramatic.''