Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi would be up for a 'Jersey Shore' return.

The popular MTV show hasn't been on screens since 2012, but the 29-year-old television personality hasn't ruled out reunion with the cast for another run, though she doesn't envision it happening anytime soon as she is too busy looking after two kids, Lorenzo, four, and Giovanna, two, whom she has with husband Jionni LaValle.

When asked if she'd go back to 'Jersey Shore', she said: ''Yes! But not for a long time because I have kids. Like for a week.''

Snooki is still in touch with her co-stars including Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, JWoww and Roger Mathews.

They all got together earlier this year for Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's 30th birthday bash in New York.

The only person she has no contact with is Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino.

He could spend up to 15 years in jail for tax evasion and fraud charges dating back to 2014, and although they are not close friends she feels sorry for him.

She told E! News: ''I haven't really talked to Mike since the reunion. We're not exactly friends. I don't wish harm on him or hold a grudge. I feel terrible. Nobody wants to go to jail.''

Snooki also said she doesn't want her children to follow in her footsteps and star on a show like 'Jersey Shore', which became infamous for the cast's wild drunken antics and sexual escapades.

Asked if she can see them appearing on a trashy reality programme, she insisted: ''No, goodbye. Kill them. They're going to be doctors and lawyers.''

The busty redhead also opened up about being ''mommy shamed'' on social media.

She said: ''I think [mommy shaming] is worse than any type of bullying. I don't judge another mom because everyone's going to do it differently, but as long as your kid is alive and taken care of and loved, you're doing your job.''