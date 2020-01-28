Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's son got anxiety when she'd leave to film 'Jersey Shore'.

The 32-year-old television personality decided to quit the reality show after its third season as it was having a great effect on her kids, particularly her eldest son Lorenzo, seven, and she admits he was full of ''anxiety'' as a result.

The mom of three - who also has Giovanna, five, and Angelo, seven months, with her husband Jionni LaValle - said: ''My son is 7. So when we came back from Miami, I was gone for two weeks, then I came home for a night and then left for another two weeks. That literally scarred him. So anytime I say 'Mommy's going to work,' he's like, 'Mom, you cannot leave me again like you did. I was so upset. I don't want you leaving.' So now every time I say I'm leaving for work, he goes, 'How long are you leaving?' It kind of gives him anxiety now. I can't do that anymore. They are definitely happy that I'm not going to be leaving for days on end now.''

And Snooki is grateful that the show's producers were so understanding.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''They know they can't change my mind, so everyone accepted it and they respected it. They were always very accommodating when it came to us and moms and working to also being with our kids.''

And Snooki admits she wasn't ''happy'' on 'Jersey Shore'.

She said previously: ''I think when I was, like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn't happy in. Like, I was forcing myself to be 'happy' and I'm like that's not me. I'm not genuinely happy. That's when I'm like. 'I'm out!' It was really hard but I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted myself to be and it's being a mom and being kids and not drama and drinking and drama.''