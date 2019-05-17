Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi is ''annoyed'' that she has to wait at least another two weeks before her son is born as she has been feeling ''miserable''.

The 31-year-old reality star is expecting her third child with husband Jionni LaValle - with whom she already has daughter Giovanna, four, and son Lorenzo, six - and has admitted she is done with pregnancy as she keeps getting cramps that make her feel like baby Angelo is ''coming out''.

However, doctors told her that delivering before her original due date of May 26 is looking unlikely, leaving her feeling irritated.

Speaking on her podcast 'It's Happening with Snooki and Joey', she shared: ''So I just got back from the doctor's office. I'm so annoyed because I've been feeling cramps and I swear the baby's coming out, and then I went today and he said like another two weeks or so.

''So I'm annoyed that I have to spend another couple weeks feeling this miserable.''

Snooki took to social media last month to reveal the name they have chosen for their second son.

The raven-haired beauty posted on Instagram to show off some adorable baby gifts she received from her 'Jersey Shore' co-star Deena Cortese - including a personalised teddy bear security blanket and a piggy bank - all with the name Angelo printed on them.

She said: ''Look what Deena got me! So you guys know the name, it's gonna be Angelo.''

Snooki announced her impending arrival in November when she uploaded a picture of her kids holding up her ultrasound scan.

She captioned the snap: ''What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving (sic)''

The following month, she continued to keep her fans up to date as she confirmed she would be having a baby boy in a video featuring her son hit a baseball filled with coloured powder, with the blue powder signalling the couple would be having a son.

She explained: ''Thank you all for your support. We are so excited and we're so grateful for everything that's happened in our lives, especially our beautiful children. So today is a special day because it's my reveal party. I'm going to tell family and friends what we're having, and you guys of course.

''I decided that Lorenzo was going to hit a baseball and the baseball is going to come out with powder and it's going to be blue or pink.''

The star and Jionni, also 31, have been married since 2014 and the Snooki previously admitted the loved-up couple were ''trying'' for another baby.

Speaking in August, she shared: ''I'm trying now. I'm practising now. It's going good. I'm not pregnant yet but, I mean, we've been practising for a month now so ...''