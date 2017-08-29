Nicole Scherzinger wants to have a family in five years' time.

The Pussycat Dolls star - who is thought to still be dating Grigor Dimitrov - has confessed she would love to start her own family in the next few years.

She said: ''After that I want to do more movies, more theatre, more charity work and then in five years' time hopefully I'll have a family. Touring, singing, creating, movies and a family. I want to be like Sade, J Lo, Bette Midler, all of them, still killing the game.''

And when it comes to her work, the 39-year-old star has an exciting project in the pipeline.

She added to The Sun newspaper: ''I came into this industry as a musician, an artist, that's the most important thing for me, to get back to that.

''I have a project that's my dream project that I have in my heart, I have a vision for it and I want to create that. It's something I feel has not been done before so I want to take some time to really create that and bring that project, that album and tour, into fruition. It always goes back to the music, touring and singing to the fans, that's my everything.''

Meanwhile, Nicole previously revealed she doesn't always feel that broody because she has such a big family.

She explained: ''No because I literally have the biggest family in Hawaii and they're popping out kids every day. For me, all that will come in its own time.''

However, she would love to tie the knot one day.

She added: ''I feel like God put me on this earth to create something really great and to share whatever gifts he's given me, whether that's music or helping people. I feel I have to be smart and take my time with my next project and my music, because it's got to speak and stand the test of time. But I can't wait to get married and have kids, it'll be awesome.''