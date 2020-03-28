Nicole Richie has admitted that she has relaxed her rules about screen time for her children due to Covid-19.
The 38-year-old actress and designer admitted she used to be quite strict about how much time her children Sparrow James Midnight, 10, and Harlow Winter Kate, 12, spent on their devices but since going into quarantine due to coronavirus, technology has been a lifeline for her and her family.
Nicole told 'Live with Kelly and Ryan': ''They're in home school so they're doing their Zooms. It's weird, I spent 10 years preaching no screens and now they've become kind of a lifeline over here. It's literally the opposite of what I've been telling them. They're doing school but they're also doing their extracurricular activities and they're communicating with their friends.''
Nicole also revealed that the devices are important to allow Sparrow and Willow have some time away from Nicole and their father, Joel Madden.
She explained: ''They really need that time. They need that time away -- I'm sure a lot of moms feel like they need time away from their kids too, but it's true, a lot of time kids need time away from us. They want to talk about other things, and I think they're doing a really great job.
''We are doing okay. I think there's so many waves of emotions. You don't have to feel okay all the time, but the kids are adjusting really well. I can't imagine what it's like to be a 10- and 12-year-old right now and only being around adults and having adults talk about one thing all day long.
''Big picture, we are healthy and we're home and that's the most important thing you can do right now, stay home. We're home.''
