Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi feared her older children would be jealous of their baby brother.

The 31-year-old reality star gave birth and husband Jionni LaValle's third child, Angelo James, last Thursday (30.05.19) and she's relieved that six-year-old Lorenzo and four-year-old Giovanna were ''super excited'' to meet their sibling as she was worried they wouldn't react well.

In an interview with People magazine, she said: ''I was definitely worried about [them meeting] the baby because I didn't want them to get upset or jealous, but they did amazing and are super excited to take care of 'their baby.'''

The 'Jersey Shore' star went on to confess that although she can find parenting ''beyond stressful'' she ''loves the chaos'' that comes with her family.

She said: ''I love the chaos of it all. Even though it's beyond stressful and tiring, I wouldn't have it any other way. I love my crazy kids who drive me nuts.''

Snooki took to her Instagram account a few days ago to share two pictures from her tot's photoshoot with the outlet, where she also revealed his weight.

She captioned the professional snaps: ''Angelo James LaValle 7.5 lbs (sic)''

Snooki will no doubt be overjoyed with Angelo's arrival, as she's been posting on social media recently begging the tot to be born, as she was growing increasingly fed up with being pregnant.

In one snap on her Instagram Story last week, she wrote: ''come out you little s**t (sic)''

And earlier in the month, the star admitted she was ''annoyed'' that her son was likely to be two weeks overdue, as she was ready to give birth to him.

She said: ''So I just got back from the doctor's office. I'm so annoyed because I've been feeling cramps and I swear the baby's coming out, and then I went today and he said like another two weeks or so.

''So I'm annoyed that I have to spend another couple weeks feeling this miserable.''