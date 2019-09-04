Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are considering a third season of 'Big Little Lies'.

Although show bosses have insisted that the drama series will not return for a new season, Nicole, 52, and Reese, 43, are in talks about bringing it back to TV screens.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', Nicole said: ''Reese and I just spoke literally two days ago and we were going 'Yeah...'. I mean we were both saying it's one of the best experiences we've ever had. It's definitely not right now, but we're definitely exploring it.''

The TV show - which is based on a novel by Liane Moriarty - has been hugely popular with critics and viewers and Reese previously said she felt the most important factor in determining whether the series would have a third season is whether there is enough story left to tell about 'The Monterey Five.'

She said: ''If there are conversations still to be had, I think that's really what determines if we can tell a season three.''

On creating a third season, HBO Programming President Casey Bloys, said: ''This group is an extraordinary group of actors and producers, writers and directors. So, if they all came to me and said, 'We have the greatest take, listen to this,' I would certainly be open to it. But who knows? It just doesn't feel like it. But I'm certainly open to it.''

Bloys also recently discussed recent allegations that there was bad blood between season two director Andrea Arnold and executive producers Jean-Marc Vallée and David E. Kelly after IndieWire claimed that creative control had been taken from Arnold.

Casey said: ''The idea that creative control was taken from the director [Arnold], it's just a false premise.''