'The Grudge' director Nicolas Pesce has warned cinema goers that the horror film will be more disturbing than they are prepared for.
Nicolas Pesce's 'The Grudge' will be ''more disturbing'' than people are expecting.
The 29-year-old filmmaker has written and directed the supernatural horror movie - which is being billed as a sidequel that takes place during and after the events of the 2004 film of the same name, which itself is derived from the original 2002 Japanese film 'Ju-On: The Grudge'.
Pesce claims that his film has more plot devices and scenes to scare audiences than a traditional horror movie.
It had a profound effect on genre veteran Lin Shaye, who has appeared in 'A Nightmare on Elm Street', 'Insidious' and 'Ouija: Origin of Evil' and plays Faith Matheson in 'The Grudge' when she watched the final cut.
In an interview with SFX magazine, Pesce said: ''There's a built-in suspense engine with a franchise like this because the nature of it is you have people in dark, empty houses walking around hallways.
''Beyond the simple mechanics of suspense, what differentiates this movie, and why Lin Shaye says stuff like that, is this movie is way more f***ed up.
''Beyond the movies ... sure, there are jump scares, but the movie is way more disturbing than I think people may be expecting. The characters' lives are horrifying and disturbing beyond the supernatural.''
The film, which also stars Andrea Riseborough, sees families succumb to the curse of The Grudge and become ghosts with Pesce admitting that he wanted to keep the ghosts as basic as possible.
He said: ''The Grudge ghosts have always been super-simple: they are white with black eyes. I wanted to keep them simple.
''I think there's a beauty in the fact that they are so grounded and tactile. They are not these ethereal, floating, smoky figures. They are people that look like people standing there, which I believe is so much scarier.''
This film has received an R rating in the US, a higher age rating than the original and its sequels.
Explained why it got the highest age rating in America, he explained: ''We were able to gorier with it. One of the things that I think is amazing about the 'The Grudge' is the death scenes are often not a ghost killing a person, but a ghost someone to do something horrible to themselves.
''We were able to go gorier with and it way more disturbing. With the R came a certain sophistication in the subject matter outside the scares as well. It's a very adult story.''
What's new in the music world this week?
'Sounds of Silence' was released on this day (January 17th) in 1966.
Listen to Alex Bayly performing 'Animal'.
Two weeks ahead of Independent Venue Week, Dry Cleaning made 'Britain's Best Small Venue 2015' (NME) the second port of call on their 2020 tour.
'Leave Home' was released on this day (January 10th) in 1977.
For their last gig of the year, The Libertines came back to their adopted hometown of Margate to finish off their latest tour.
Celebrating the birthday of David Bowie with his most legendary songs.
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
The fourth instalment of the 'Insidious' has already hit theatres and is turning out to...
Instead of wrapping up a trilogy, writer-turned-director Leigh Whannell launches a new horror franchise with...
Sometimes, the most terrifying experiences come from childhood games. One such case is that of...
When hacking geniuses Nic Eastman and Jonah Breck from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) decided...
Nic Eastman and Jonah Breck are computer hacking college geniuses from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of...
After his assuredly traditional The Conjuring, director James Wan bounces back with a more playful...
Renai and Josh Lambert think that their life is back to normal after a horrific...
The Three Stooges is a comic caper, following the lives of three men who were...
With a riotous sense of energy and humour, this horror movie continually shifts gears to...
Directors, screenwriters, and everyone else involved in making a movie have a singular task: make...
Twenty years before Marilyn Manson put on ladies' makeup and frightened the crap out of...