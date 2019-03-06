Nicolas Ghesquiere is happy his Louis Vuitton collection was ''misunderstood''.

The creative director of the luxury label closed Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday evening (5.03.19) with his latest range for the French fashion house - featuring bursts of primary colours, loud graphics, leather skullcaps, and Pierrot collars - and the designer admitted that he doesn't mind people thinking his clothes are ugly because he wants to make statements with his designs,

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Nicolas, 47, said: ''It's the beauty of controversy. I am happy to be misunderstood.''

Each season the brand builds a catwalk venue in the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris and Nicolas opted to recreate a section of the Pompidou Centre - a building designed in the style of high-tech architecture.

Speaking of Pompidou's aesthetic, he said: ''[It] was very much criticised at the time. But it has become central to Paris, to culture, to young people, to everyone who loves the future. Your eye gets used to something, and your tastes evolved and change.''

The designer went on to explain that he is inspired by the people he sees in Paris and likes to sit and watch passersby to ''see what Paris really is''.

He said: ''I like to sit and watch the people there, to see what Paris really is. To see the street dancers, the museum people who are quite eccentric sometimes, the fashion people, the gothics - everyone.''

Nicolas added that although he likes high heels, he doesn't feel the need to include them in everyone of his collections.

He said: ''In the past in fashion, we put women in high heels to empower them. Now we usually put them in flat shoes. I still love heels, but I don't feel any more that they add anything to a silhouette.''