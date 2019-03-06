Nicolas Ghesquiere says he's glad his Louis Vuitton collection was ''misunderstood'' and he doesn't mind if people think his clothes are ugly.
Nicolas Ghesquiere is happy his Louis Vuitton collection was ''misunderstood''.
The creative director of the luxury label closed Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday evening (5.03.19) with his latest range for the French fashion house - featuring bursts of primary colours, loud graphics, leather skullcaps, and Pierrot collars - and the designer admitted that he doesn't mind people thinking his clothes are ugly because he wants to make statements with his designs,
Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Nicolas, 47, said: ''It's the beauty of controversy. I am happy to be misunderstood.''
Each season the brand builds a catwalk venue in the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris and Nicolas opted to recreate a section of the Pompidou Centre - a building designed in the style of high-tech architecture.
Speaking of Pompidou's aesthetic, he said: ''[It] was very much criticised at the time. But it has become central to Paris, to culture, to young people, to everyone who loves the future. Your eye gets used to something, and your tastes evolved and change.''
The designer went on to explain that he is inspired by the people he sees in Paris and likes to sit and watch passersby to ''see what Paris really is''.
He said: ''I like to sit and watch the people there, to see what Paris really is. To see the street dancers, the museum people who are quite eccentric sometimes, the fashion people, the gothics - everyone.''
Nicolas added that although he likes high heels, he doesn't feel the need to include them in everyone of his collections.
He said: ''In the past in fashion, we put women in high heels to empower them. Now we usually put them in flat shoes. I still love heels, but I don't feel any more that they add anything to a silhouette.''
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Having been gobsmacked by the winner of The 2019 Brits' Album of the Year and Best British Group award, Simon Wilkes delves into his disliking of The...
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.